UPDATED: May 21, 2020  9:49 AM
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Garland are actively searching for the person who opened fire on a car Thursday morning, leaving one man dead.

The shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. in front of a convenience store on Kingsley Road.

According to authorities, there were four people — two men and two women — sitting in a vehicle in the store parking lot.

At some point the group became involved in a dispute and one of the men got out and fired several shots into the car. The other man inside the car was hit by at least one bullet. A CBS 11 News photographer at the scene said there were at least 5 bullet holes in the front, driver side of the car.

The man, whose name has not bee released, was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

The women inside the car were not hurt.

Garland police have not released a description of the suspect they’re searching for.

