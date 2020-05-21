GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Garland are actively searching for the person who opened fire on a car Thursday morning, leaving one man dead.
The shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. in front of a convenience store on Kingsley Road.
According to authorities, there were four people — two men and two women — sitting in a vehicle in the store parking lot.
At some point the group became involved in a dispute and one of the men got out and fired several shots into the car. The other man inside the car was hit by at least one bullet. A CBS 11 News photographer at the scene said there were at least 5 bullet holes in the front, driver side of the car.
The man, whose name has not bee released, was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.
The women inside the car were not hurt.
Garland police have not released a description of the suspect they’re searching for.