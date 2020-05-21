WORLDWIDE (CBSDFW.COM) – Post Malone is launching his own French rosé wine called ‘Maison No. 9′ in June.
The recording artist’s venture into wine isn’t that surprising, he is from Grapevine after all.
Inspired by Malone’s love of the Mediterranean lifestyle and rosé, Posty’s new project comes after the rapper visited Provence, where he, Global Brand Equities’ James Morrissey and music manager Dre London collaborated with winemaker Alexis Cornu to sample grape varietals and blends.
“Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy,” the Grammy nominated, multi-Platinum recording artist said. “It’s a nice switch up and I have been thinking about doing my own wine for a while. It was great to work with Global Brand Equities because they saw the vision and we got to do some super cool stuff. Maison No. 9 goes down smooth, and you’re all going to love it!”
The name Maison No. 9 was inspired by Post’s favorite tarot card, the Nine of Swords, and represents “overcoming the daily challenges we all face,” according to Malone.
Described as a light, high-quality, accessible rosé, fans can order Maison No. 9 online or buy it in stores. It’s available in three sizes: 750mL, 1.5mL and 3L, with suggested retail pricing of $21.99, $44.99 and $89.99.
