FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials in Fort Worth say a man stole an ambulance from outside a hospital and took it on a short joyride Tuesday night.
A MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokesperson said a crew had left an ambulance running — which is apparently standard procedure — while discharging a patient at the Medical City Fort Worth emergency room.
Unbeknownst to the crew, when they used a remote key fob to lock the doors it malfunctioned, leaving at least 1 door unlocked.
It was then that an adult male jumped in and drove it away.
It didn’t take long, after about 30 minutes and the use of GPS the suspect was found in the ambulance a short distance away in the 5000 block of Blackmore Avenue. The man was taken into custody at the scene.