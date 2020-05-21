AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Drivers license offices in Texas are set to begin reopening, but residents in North Texas will have to wait a bit longer than other regions.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday announced that the offices will start reopening in phases next week with limited services. However, residents will need to book appointments through the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Per the reopening plan, the offices will reopen on the following schedule:
- May 26, 2020 — Northwest and West Texas regions
- Appointment scheduling begins May 22
- May 29, 2020 — South and Central Texas regions
- Appointment scheduling begins May 26
- June 3, 2020 — North and Southeast Texas regions
- Appointment scheduling begins May 29
For now, the offices will only be open for residents who need to get a license, CDL, learners permit or ID card and for those who need to take a driving test.
Another phase during the summer will allow appointments for all other drivers license transactions, officials said. Drivers license expiration dates are continuing to be extended until this phase is announced.
“This phased opening of our driver license offices and the launch of DPS’ online appointment system prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and ensures Texans have access to the services they need at their local driver license offices,” Abbott said. “I thank DPS for developing this safe and strategic plan to open their offices and for launching a new appointment system to streamline our driver license services.”