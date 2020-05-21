RICE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of a missing 17-year-old, who was last seen more than a month ago, is desperate to find her.
Misty McGinn was last seen at her home in Rice, TX, on April 19, 2020. She walked out the door, wearing a grey and yellow “Gas Monkey” hoodie, with grey and black sweatpants around 1:34 a.m.
No one has seen or heard from her since.
Also, her family doesn’t know if someone picked up the teen, who suffers from bi-polar and schizophrenia disorders and isn’t on her medication. Thus, she may need medical attention by now.
Her brown hair is dyed reddish-pink. She’s 5’3″ and 140-160 pounds.
McGinn wears glasses and her ears are pierced. She has an unfinished rose tattoo on the inside of her left arm, like the one pictured below. The rose is outlined in red and the stem in green.
Anyone with information about McGinn’s whereabouts should call Officer Watson with the Rice Police Department on 903-326-4146 (CASE NUMBER C20-09536) or Detective Robbie Jock with the Navarro Co Sheriff’s Office at 903-654-3002. (CASE NUMBER C20-09061).