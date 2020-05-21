AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The novel coronavirus has now directly touched the highest court in the state of Texas.
State Supreme Court Justice Debra Lehrmann and her husband have both tested positive for COVID-19.
In a tweet Lehrmann said she and her husband, Greg, started exhibiting symptoms — including fevers and body aches — last week. The pair became ill after the Justice said they had “diligently” complied with stay-at-home orders since March.
Greg and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We began to exhibit symptoms last week, despite diligently complying with stay-at-home rules. Thankfully, this has not interfered with #SCOTX work, as the Court is working remotely. We are grateful for your thoughts & prayers. #SBOT
— Debra Lehrmann (@JusticeLehrmann) May 21, 2020
Lehrmann, 63, is believed to be the first high-ranking official in the state with a confirmed case of the coronavirus.
The Republican judge said she is thankful the Texas Supreme Court has been working remotely, so the diagnosis will have little impact on her work.
Lehrmann is a former Tarrant County family law judge and state district judge.