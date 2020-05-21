NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, COVID-19 testing, Debra Lehrmann, novel coronavirus, Supreme Court, Supreme Court Justice, Texas News, Texas Supreme Court

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The novel coronavirus has now directly touched the highest court in the state of Texas.

State Supreme Court Justice Debra Lehrmann and her husband have both tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet Lehrmann said she and her husband, Greg, started exhibiting symptoms — including fevers and body aches — last week. The pair became ill after the Justice said they had “diligently” complied with stay-at-home orders since March.

Lehrmann, 63, is believed to be the first high-ranking official in the state with a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

The Republican judge said she is thankful the Texas Supreme Court has been working remotely, so the diagnosis will have little impact on her work.

Lehrmann is a former Tarrant County family law judge and state district judge.

Comments

Leave a Reply