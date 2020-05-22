NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The number of coronavirus cases in Collin County continues to increase. Officials with Health Care Services reported 28 new cases, including 12 in Plano, on Friday.

The total number of positive cases in Collin County now stands at 1,118, including more than 340 in Plano. There are 333 active cases in the county.

There are four cases in the Denton County section of Plano. All four are now recovered.

So far, more than 16,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Collin County. Of those, 14,945 tested negative.

As it stands, more than 1,900 people in Collin County are being monitored after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

