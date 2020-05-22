



Sixteen drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites opened up at CVS locations throughout North Texas Friday and those interested will need to make an appointment.

This comes after the company and Gov. Greg Abbott announced that 44 of these locations would open in Texas as the fight against the coronavirus continues.

The company said testing is available for those who are showing symptoms in accordance to CDC criteria, as well as age guidelines. Those who meet the requirements for a test can make an appointment here.

According to CVS, the tests will be using self-swab kits. Residents will take the tests in their vehicles while a CVS member will watch to make sure it is done properly.

The company said it plans to announce more locations in Texas in the coming weeks.

“Texas continues to rapidly ramp up COVID-19 testing in our communities, and these new drive-thru testing sites provided by CVS Health will further expand access to these tests throughout the state,” Abbott said.