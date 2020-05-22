HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI has identified Adam Salim Alsahli, of Corpus Christi as the deceased suspect in Thursday morning’s shooting at N.A.S. Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.

The agency officially confirmed it Friday now that next of kin have been notified.

UPDATE: Now that next of kin has been notified, the FBI officially confirms that the suspect in Thursday's #CorpusNASShooting has been identified as 20 year old Adam Salim Alsahli. #HOUNEWS — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) May 22, 2020

The 20-year-old tried to speed through a gate at the base in a vehicle and opened fire on security workers, U.S. officials told The Associated Press. A female sailor who is a member of the security force at the base was struck but was able to roll over and hit a switch that raised a barrier, stopping the vehicle from getting onto the base.

Alsahli then got out of the vehicle and was killed in an exchange of gunfire with security personnel, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details about an ongoing investigation.

The FBI is investigating the shooting as “terrorism-related,” FBI Special Agent Leah Greeves said at a news conference Thursday afternoon, and investigators were working to determine whether a second person of interest was at large in the community.

Greeves did not elaborate on a potential motive or specify what led investigators to believe the shooting is related to terrorism. Federal investigators also did not provide any information about the “potential second related person of interest at large in the community” or why they believe that is the case.