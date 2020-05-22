Comments
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Caregivers for a newly arrived sea turtle at the Grapevine aquarium want to name him after a local healthcare hero.
It’s World Turtle Day tomorrow, and the SEA LIFE hospital will accept healthcare hero name nominations on its Facebook page from now until World Ocean’s Day, June 8th.
The aquarium will provide complimentary tickets to healthcare heroes, too. For every guest who tags the attraction in a social media post during their visit, SEA LIFE Grapevine will donate one ticket to a local healthcare worker from a health care partner.
The Grapevine aquarium is the first SEA LIFE in the U.S. permitted to rehabilitate sick and injured sea turtles and release them back into the wild through partnerships with Animal Rehabilitation Keep (ARK), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and other Texas coast sea turtle hospitals