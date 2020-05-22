Comments
TROPHY CLUB, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Part of a roof at a preschool in Trophy Club has collapsed, and officials said there were children and staff inside at the time.
The Trophy Club Fire Department said there were about 20 people inside during the collapse at Xplor Preschool & School Age Care, but there were no injuries reported.
The cause of the collapse is not known at this time. Officials said there was no fire or water leaks reported.
The view from Chopper 11 shows about half of the roof collapsed.