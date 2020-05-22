DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines has been practicing social distancing since the coronavirus pandemic began spreading around the globe, and the company recently announced that they’ll continue to do so into the summer.

CEO Gary Kelly said the Dallas-based airline will limit passenger bookings on its flights through at least July. Company leaders say the goal is to allow customers more personal space and practice social distancing. But passengers traveling together will still be allowed to sit together.

The issue of crowed planes during the COVID-19 pandemic has been trending lately, but during a virtual shareholders meeting Kelley said, “You won’t see full flights on Southwest… and if we do have more demand for that flight, we’ll add additional flights to meet demand.”

Southwest said it recorded positive bookings so far for the month of May and that passenger reservations outpaced trip cancellations.

Even with the uptick in traffic, the company said they expect June capacity to be roughly half of what it was a year ago.