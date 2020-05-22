



The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has released its requirements and guidelines for athletic and marching band programs during the summer in Texas as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

As schools remained closed in Texas since March, many were left wondering about what was in store for the summer as teams and marching bands get ready for the new school year.

Now, the UIL has put out a set of rules that programs will need to abide by for their summer programs as concerns over COVID-19 remain in place.

The UIL said strength and conditioning and marching band summer programs can begin on June 8 with a list of restrictions.

One of the rules requires attendance at these programs to be optional and that students will not have to make up missed days or practices.

Students will also not have access to locker rooms or showers during these programs. The UIL said students will have to arrive in their proper gear and then return home to change.

The UIL also recommends schools pre-screen students for COVID-19 symptoms prior to the start of practices.

The full list of requirements can be read here:

Strength and conditioning programs

Marching band programs

“We are cautiously optimistic about beginning summer strength and conditioning programs and marching band practices that safely allow students to get back to working with their coaches and directors in preparation for the 2020-2021 school year,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “While we are eager to resume UIL activities, we must do so carefully, deliberately and with an understanding that major adjustments are needed to ensure safety…”