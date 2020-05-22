HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – After allegedly killing her wife with a wine chiller a New Jersey woman went on the run.
Prosecutors say Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus beat and killed her 32-year-old wife with the cylinder of a wine chiller and then got on a bus and traveled some 1,600 miles to Texas.
Authorities say they issued a warrant the woman after an autopsy found Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus died by homicide.
In addition to Houston police, agencies including the FBI, US Marshals Service, and NYPD assisted in capturing the 48-year-old.
Ocean County, New Jersey Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said, “It is extremely satisfying when law enforcement works together and we are able to get a dangerous person like Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus into custody.”
Authorities have no said what the motive for the attack was.
Gavilalnez-Alectus is being held in the Harris County Jail pending extradition back to the east coast