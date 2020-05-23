BOWIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Widespread damage was seen throughout Bowie, northwest of Fort Worth, Saturday after a confirmed tornado ravaged the area the night before.

Severe storms with damaging winds moved across the northern counties of North Texas in the overnight hours, while much of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex saw heavy rain.

The town of Bowie, about 65 miles northwest of Fort Worth in Montague County, appeared to see much of the damage, and now the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado with winds of up to 95 mph tore through that area.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris told the Bowie News that about 50 businesses and at least 50 homes were damaged from the tornado. There were no serious injuries reported from the storm, according to police.

Demolished building near Downtown Bowie from extreme wind last night… pic.twitter.com/K2QBXnkbGQ — North Texas Weather (@NorthTXWeather) May 23, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott said late Friday evening that he was sending a task force to give resources to the tornado-ravaged area.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by the severe weather affecting North Texas tonight,” Abbott said Friday. “I am grateful to our first responders who are always on the call and already moving to help their fellow Texans. The state will work with Montague County, and any other area affected, to ensure any resources they need will be fulfilled.”