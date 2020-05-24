DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been over a year since Dirk Nowitzki retired from the NBA, but the Mavericks legend is still making an impact in his adopted hometown.

Nowitzki took part in a virtual fireside chat with over 60 local student athletes and their families this past week.

“Hopefully, I can give some guidance…” is how Dirk opened the online session.

For the next 40 minutes, Dirk did that — and more.

Nowitzki answered questions from a moderator and from a half-dozen student athletes. He talked about his role models like his father and Michael Jordan, his mentor and longtime coach Holger Geschwindner, and how he battled insecurity from the moment he stepped foot in Texas back in 1998 as a first round draft pick from Germany.

“For me it was always a constant fight. I’m not the most confident person by nature, I’m always the shy guy,” Nowitzki said.

“I always wanted to be part of the team. For me when I wanted to grow up and have to get better I always wanted to lead by example,” he added.

The fireside chat was part of an outreach program created by Trey Athletics, a non-profit youth sports organization.

Trey Athletics’ mission is to “empower athletes to become leaders and role models”.

When the coronavirus outbreak made it impossible for the group to meet in person, Trey Athletics created the virtual chats to bring role models to the group.