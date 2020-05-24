SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — While the Class of 2020 is forced to take part in either virtual or very restricted in-person ceremonies, one Chick-fil-A in Texas wanted to make sure its graduating employees capped off their school year with a memorable event.

In an outdoor ceremony in San Antonio, a store employee called the graduates’ names as those in attendance dutifully wore face masks and gloves. They walked down a red carpet, where they received a fancy graduation stole and a gift basket, before posing for photos.

“While this may not be how you guys pictured graduation a few years ago, months ago, or even days ago, we wanted to make sure that you guys were celebrated in a way that we could all be here and celebrate you guys for the accomplishment you have made,” a store employee said at the start of the ceremony. “We know it took a lot of hard work and determination, so we did not want that to go uncelebrated.”

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of many graduation ceremonies, amidst stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures.

Some school districts adapted to the new normal, doing drive-in graduations, virtual ceremonies and even door-to-door diploma deliveries.

In North Texas, many schools were able to hold restricted in-person ceremonies at open-air venues like Texas Motor Speedway, Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium.

Celebrities have also stepped up to the plate. LeBron James, for example, hosted his own prime-time TV graduation for seniors, complete with musical guests and a digital yearbook.

