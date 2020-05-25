DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people — a man and two women — are dead after a violent crash in west Dallas.
It happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday along Hampton Road, near Singleton Boulevard.
According to police, the driver of an SUV was street racing and blew through a light at the intersection. The SUV slammed into the back of a four-door sedan and that car hit two other vehicles sitting at the stop light on Singleton.
Two people in the sedan died at the scene. A third person was transported to the hospital, but later died. A fourth person is being treated for injuries and is expected to survive.
The driver of the SUV was arrested and later taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have released no information about the suspect or the victims.
The intersection has been closed for hours as police investigate.