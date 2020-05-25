Comments
DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Donning masks and practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, folks in DeSoto came together at the city’s Military Memorial for a Remembrance Ceremony on Memorial Day.
The event honored the brave members of the U.S. Armed Forces who gave their lives to protect the country and maintain its freedoms.
The ceremony was conducted by the Chair of DeSoto’s Veterans Affairs Committee, Lt. Col. U.S. Army Retired Russell Hooper and DeSoto Mayor Curtistene McCowan.
State Senator Royce West, DeSoto Mayor Pro Tem Kenzie Moore, and Former DeSoto Mayor and retired US Air Force Colonel Bobby Waddle each made remarks at the event.
Program participants came together briefly for a quick group photo.