CRESSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed after being ejected during a crash on a wet State Highway 171 north of Cresson, about 25 miles southwest of Fort Worth shortly after noon on Monday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the preliminary investigation indicates Kia Sorento was traveling south on a SH 171.
The road was wet from rain and the Kia lost traction and began to skid, DPS investigators said.
The Kia went across the center stripe and collided with a northbound Mack semi truck and trailer.
The Kia spun and the driver of the was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the big rig was not injured.
The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of family.