COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Many Memorial Day services across the country were cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, but not the service at the Bluebonnet Hill Cemetery in Colleyville.

The service Monday had all the typically sounds and sights of a Memorial Day service with one obvious omission.

For the first time in more than 40 years, the service in Colleyville dedicated to those who sacrificed for all of us was closed off to the public.

“A couple months ago we were still in lockdown,” explained Cary Grossi of Dignity Memorial, the funeral company that operates Bluebonnet Hill. “We had to look at what the Governor was allowing us to do but, at the same time, this was still a very important service for us.”

If they couldn’t hold a service for hundreds in-person, organizers decided they would live stream it for thousands over Facebook.

Dignity Memorial brought in a video production team to create a virtual ceremony for those who could not attend.

Major Nathan Tucker, a chaplain in the United States Air Force, was asked to give the keynote address.

Tucker said it would have been easy to just cancel, but is thankful organizers did not.

“I think many times we, and I would include myself, just go about our business and do a burger burn and spend time with our families. We forget that someone – thousands of people – died for us to go about freedom as citizens of this great country. We can’t forget.”

