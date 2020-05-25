Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Jail inmate died of COVID-19 and underlying health conditions, the Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening.
The 67-year-old inmate died Saturday, May 23.
The Sheriff’s Office said he was booked into Tarrant County Detention facilities on February 20 for two counts of DWI Felony Repetition and was being held with no bond.
The inmate was moved to JPS Hospital on May 3 and he died 20 days later at the hospital.
“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with this man’s family during their time of need,” Sheriff’s Chief of Staff David McLelland said in a statement.