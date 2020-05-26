NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Body Found, crash scene, Deadly Crash, DFW News, firefighters, first responders, Fort Worth Police, Rescue, rollover

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was found dead inside a car after a crash in Fort Worth Police believe happened “in the past few days,” but the vehicle hadn’t been found because wasn’t visible from the road.

Police and firefighters got a call about a rollover crash near West Loop 820 and Team Ranch Road Tuesday evening.

The first responders found one person dead inside the car.

Another person who was alive was pulled out and taken to the hospital.

Scene of deadly rollover crash in Fort Worth (CBS 11)

No other information has been released as of Tuesday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply