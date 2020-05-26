Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was found dead inside a car after a crash in Fort Worth Police believe happened “in the past few days,” but the vehicle hadn’t been found because wasn’t visible from the road.
Police and firefighters got a call about a rollover crash near West Loop 820 and Team Ranch Road Tuesday evening.
The first responders found one person dead inside the car.
Another person who was alive was pulled out and taken to the hospital.
No other information has been released as of Tuesday night.