LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Beloved, national treasure Betty White is doing well during the coronavirus pandemic. The actress says she’s blessed with incredibly good health — and is self isolating to keep it that way.

The 98-year old is sheltering in place at her home in southern California.

She says the pandemic is Mother Nature’s way of telling us all to slow down, according to Closer Weekly.

White is spending her time reading the newspapers cover to cover and doing crossword puzzles.

She has tried playing Scrabble with friends over Zoom but she misses game night.

The Emmy Award-winning actress is also spending her days sipping on the occasional vodka martini and snacking on hot dogs and french fries.

She says the pandemic is serious, but we’ve come through worse. Her message is to slow down and enjoy your family, friends and pets.

