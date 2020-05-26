Talk Still Simmering On Possibility Of RNC Coming To Texas Instead Of North CarolinaJack Fink talked to North Texas leaders about the possibility, Some are on board and some are not.

6 minutes ago

Fort Worth Offering $10M In Grants To Small Businesses Impacted By Coronavirus PandemicAn infusion of needed cash is now available to more small businesses in Fort Worth.

10 minutes ago

Texas Driver's License And Motor Vehicle Centers Opening In Phases, With Limited ServicesIf you’re one of the many people who have waited for months now to get your drivers license, you’ll be able to do so starting May 26.

12 minutes ago