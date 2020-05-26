1 Dead, 1 Rescued From Car Crash 'In Past Few Days' In Fort WorthPolice believe the crash happened "in the past few days," but the vehicle had not been found because it wasn't visible from the road.

10 minutes ago

Dallas Considers Raising Property Taxes During Coronavirus PandemicThe city could take advantage of a special exemption to state law and impose a property tax increase of 8%.

14 minutes ago

Dallas 9-Year-Old Listed As 'Critical Missing Person' By PolicePolice said Curtis Eatman was last seen riding a white scooter at the 1500 block of Reynoldston Lane around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

17 minutes ago