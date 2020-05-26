Comments
UPDATE: Dallas Police said at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, Curtis Eatman has been found.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 9-year-old Curtis Eatman.
Police said Eatman was last seen riding a white scooter at the 1500 block of Reynoldston Lane around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26.
Police provided the following description of the child:
“Black male, 9 years old, 4’09” tall, weighs 70 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Curtis was last seen wearing An unknown colored shirt, blue Puma track pants, black Champion shoes with white soles and may require assistance.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.