



– A child nutrition employee at Everman ISD who assisted with the distribution of meals during the school closures has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Dr. Curtis Amos announced Tuesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, meals prepared and distributed at Everman High School to students will be cancelled until further notice,” Dr. Amos said in a letter to faculty and parents. “During this time, the high school cafeteria will be deeply sanitized.”

Everman ISD schools and offices have been closed since mid-March and remain closed.

Due to a limited number of the child nutrition staff based on those requiring a 14-day incubation period from Everman High School, meals distributed in Highland Hills neighborhood and at Everman High School will be cancelled until further notice, Dr. Amos said.

The district will continue to distribute meals at Bishop Elementary and E. Ray Elementary.

The end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed to the employee is Wednesday, June 10, Dr. Amos said..

District staff will continue to monitor this situation.

“We hope for a successful recovery for our district staff member,” said Dr. Amos.

Everman is about 12 miles south of Fort Worth.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources