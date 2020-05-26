FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth fire investigators are looking for the man responsible for an arson attack caught on camera.
It happened late Sunday night at the Budget Host Inn in the 3700 bock of Tanacross Drive.
Surveillance video shows the suspect pouring liquid on the hotel clerk’s desk. Investigators say the man demanded money and threatened to burn the clerk alive if he did not comply. The clerk appears to be calling for help when the suspect used a lighter to ignite the liquid and spark a fire.
The clerk suffered minor burns, but is expected to fully recover. The hotel office had extensive fire damage.
The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male, who had long hair and was wearing a dark baseball cap and pink button-up shirt and teal short-sleeve shirt at the time of the crime, left the scene driving a white colored sedan — believed to be a Honda Accord, with a sunroof, dark tinted windows and rear spoiler.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the attempted robbery and fire is asked to call authorities at 817-392-6229 or submit an anonymous tip to Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.