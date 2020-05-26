AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation saying water parks, recreational sport programs for adults, driver education programs, and food-court dining areas within shopping malls can begin operations with limited occupancy or regulations.
Beginning Friday, May 29th, water parks can open but must limit their occupancy to 25% of normal operating limits. But video arcades within the water park must remain closed.
Communications Manager for Hurricane Harbor, Sharon Parker told CBS 11 News they’re working to get the park ready.
Starting Sunday, May 31st, recreational sports programs for adults can resume, but games and similar competitions may not begin until June 15th.
Driver education programs can resume operations immediately.
Food-court dining areas within shopping malls can also immediately resume operations, but malls are encouraged to designate one or more individuals who are responsible for ensuring health and safety practices are followed, including: limiting tables to six individuals; maintaining a six-feet distance between individuals sitting at different tables; cleaning and disinfecting tables between uses; and ensuring no condiments or other items are left on tables between customer uses.