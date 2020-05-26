Mesquite Rodeo Claims "First In Nation" Sporting Event To Open For Fans This SummerThe Mesquite Championship Rodeo is hosting what is calls "the first ticketed professional live sporting event" in the country since the coronavirus shutdown. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Texas Senator Calls For Arrest Of Central Park 'Karen' For Making False ReportState Sen. Royce West is calling for the arrest of Amy Cooper, a woman walking her dog in New York’s Central Park who threatened to have an African American man arrested after falsely claiming he threatened her life. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Texas Lottery Claim Centers Will Process Winners By Appointment Only Starting June 1The Texas Lottery Commission is preparing to reopen its claim centers, on an appointment only basis, on June 1 and when it does there will be new protocols in place. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago