



– If you’re one of the many people who have waited for months now to get your drivers license, you’ll be able to do so starting May 26.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) centers in North Texas are reopening Tuesday morning, with plans in place to protect people from the novel coronavirus.

Governor Abbott closed driver service centers back on March 19, and the state is gradually reopening them in phases.

At the DMV, all in-person services will be available for same day or next day appointment only.

At DPS driver’s license centers, you can book an appointment months in advance. These centers will be limited for in person services to first-time Texas drivers who need a license as well as those who need to take a test.

Inside the DMV, you’ll find social distancing guidelines in place, including: offices limited to 25% of total capacity.

Customers will have to go in alone, unless a caregiver is needed.

Counters will have plexiglass barriers, and the water fountains will be closed. Daily cleaning and disinfecting will take place

The state’s temporary waiver of vehicle title and registration requirements will remain in effect — but many drivers can still renew their license online.