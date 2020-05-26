AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Lottery Commission is preparing to reopen its claim centers, on an appointment only basis, on June 1 and when it does there will be some new protocols in place.
Players who wish to claim a lottery prize at a claim center must request an appointment online or by calling 800-375-6886.
Walk-in claims will not be accepted and people showing up without an appointment will not be admitted into any Texas Lottery facility.
After an appointment request has been received, the Texas Lottery will call the claimant to schedule a date and time for processing the claim.
In addition to cleaning and disinfecting at claim centers, lottery employees will be wearing personal protective equipment, including face coverings and gloves. Officials are also encouraging anyone with an appointment to wear a cloth face covering or non-medical grade face mask.
Each claim center location may have venue-specific guidelines for maintaining social distancing while on the premises.
Winner should also know that they may not have to go to a claim center to get their cash. Prizes of $599 or less may be paid by any Texas Lottery retailer and all winning scratch and draw game ticket prizes of up to $5 million can be claimed via mail.
To claim by mail, the ticket must be postmarked on or prior to the ticket expiration date and should be mailed to:
Texas Lottery Commission
ATTN: Austin Claim Center
PO Box 16600
Austin, TX 78761-6600