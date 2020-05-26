Search For Suspect Who Set Fort Worth Hotel Clerk On Fire ContinuesSearch For Suspect Who Set Fort Worth Hotel Clerk On Fire Continues

9 minutes ago

CBS 11 Special COVID-19 Summer Guide Wednesday at 6:00 pmCBS 11 takes a special look at what summer activities will look like as organizations see how COVID-19 may affect their plans.

27 minutes ago

Six Flags Announces Extensive New Safety Procedures As First Park Schedules June 5 ReopeningWhile Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor remain closed in North Texas due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company has released reopening plans for all of its 26 parks. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago