NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Apple plans to reopen 100 stores — including 5 in North Texas — this week as states begin to lift restrictions on businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.

This is not a sweeping reopening, most customers will not be allowed inside stores and when they are they’ll do so wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

In a statement the company said, “For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer curbside or storefront service only, where we provide online order pick-up and Genius Bar appointments. In every store, we’re focused on limiting occupancy and giving everybody lots of room.” The Genius Bar is where customers get free technical support.

Any location allowing customers inside will also be performing temperature checks.

The technology giant has 271 stores across the U.S., all of which were shuttered in March. Of those, only stores in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, St. Louis and San Francisco will accept in-store customers.

The following North Texas locations are reopening –