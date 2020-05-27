



– The City of Arlington announced Wednesday night two assistant police chiefs will lead the department on an interim, rotating basis following the retirement of Police Chief Will Johnson

Johnson, a 23-year Arlington Police Department veteran who has served as police chief since 2013, announced his retirement in late April.

While the city conducts a national search for its next chief, Assistant Chief Jaime Ayala and Assistant Chief Kevin Kolbye will lead the department.

“Chiefs Ayala and Kolbye are experienced and knowledgeable leaders⁠—both with a strong background in all areas of police operations⁠—and will serve our community well,” City Manager Trey Yelverton said.

Arlington expects to appoint a new police chief by September.

Ayala, a 31-year veteran who was awarded the State of Texas Medal of Valor, will serve as interim police chief from May 28 to July 31. Kolbye, a 37-year law enforcement veteran who joined Arlington in 2015 from the FBI, will serve from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30.

Ayala holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Speech Communications from The University of Texas at Arlington, a Master of Science Degree in Communication Studies from Texas Christian University and a Master Peace Officer Certificate from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Major City Chiefs Police Executive Leadership Institute and the FBI National Executive Institute.

“It is an honor to be given an opportunity to lead such a great workforce and serve such a vibrant community. We will continue our efforts to work with our community partners to keep Arlington safe,” Ayala said.

Kolbye, a 2019 graduate of the FBI National Executive Institute, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting Degree from Texas Tech University and a Master Degree in Criminal Justice from Tarleton State University. He has also attended the FBI’s Executive Development Institute, the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management – Navigating Strategic Change, the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP) at Boston University.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to lead the men and women of this police department. I look forward to continuing to serve the community with our tradition of excellence,” Kolbye said.

A community event to celebrate Johnson’s service in Arlington is planned for June.

Details about the public event will be announced on the City’s website at a future date.