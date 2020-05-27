Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas City Council rejected Wednesday a resolution that could have resulted in up to an 8% property tax increase.
COVID-19 has led to business closures and layoffs which in turn has created budget shortfalls for the city.
The City Manager asked the Mayor and City Council to pass a resolution that would have allowed the city to ask the county and the tax office to see what an 8% property tax increase would look like.
The council rejected that proposal in an 11-3 vote.
