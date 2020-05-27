Dallas County Reports 197 ­­­­­­Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 197 additional positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 9,385.

Texas Summer Camps Adjust To Coronavirus Pandemic: 'It's Going To Look Different, But Fun Will Still Be The Same'Like everything else these days, COVID-19 is forcing some summer camps to make tough decisions.