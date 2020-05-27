Comments
FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is dead after police said she crashed into a power pole and a Lewisville ISD work truck Wednesday.
Police said the crash happened at around 11:15 a.m. near Flower Mound Road and Old Orchard Lane when the woman lost control of her vehicle for an unknown reason.
Police said the woman was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.
There were no other injuries reported.
Police are continuing to investigate what led to the crash.