PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former North Texas Congressman Sam Johnson passed away Wednesday.

He was 89.

Rep. Johnson served in the House for 28 years and served his country in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

He was a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement on Johnson’s passing:

“Sam Johnson was a fearless patriot and an American hero, and we are incredibly proud and fortunate to have called him a fellow Texan. Congressman Johnson dedicated his life to our nation and the state of Texas. He bravely served as a fighter pilot in the Korean and Vietnam Wars, and his profound sacrifice is something Texans will never forget. As a congressman, Sam Johnson served with integrity and was always guided by his principles and the needs of the Texans he served. Today, we mourn the loss of a great Texan, but we also remember his tremendous life and the legacy he leaves behind. Cecilia and I offer our prayers to his family and friends, and we ask all Texans to join us in remembering a true Texas icon.”

Congressman Roger Williams (R-TX-25) released this statement:

“Sam was a dear friend, a true Texan and an American patriot. He embodied the soul of what makes our nation great, and his devotion to the country he so deeply loved will serve as an inspiration for generations to come. He will always remain one of the greatest men this world, and my family, has ever known. Our prayers are with the Johnson family as we remember his extraordinary legacy of steadfast and servant leadership.”

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) issued the following statement:

“Sandy and I join Texans in mourning an American hero, a true statesman, and a close friend,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Throughout his long life of service, every step Sam took was for others, from serving the nation in the U.S. Air Force to serving North Texans in Congress. I hope his many loved ones can take comfort in the fact that Sam is now reunited with his beloved wife Shirley, and in the knowledge of the countless lives he made better through selfless sacrifice for others.”