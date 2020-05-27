



Two Hawaiian Falls locations in North Texas are reopening Friday with health and safety guidelines in place as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The popular water park said its two locations in Roanoke and Mansfield will reopen after being given clearance by Gov. Greg Abbott and health officials on Tuesday.

According to Abbott, water parks will be limited to a 25% capacity.

“It is widely recognized by the CDC that outdoor activity is recommended. The CDC states ‘There is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to people through the water used in pools or water playgrounds,'” the company said on its website.

The location in The Colony is set to reopen on June 4, while the Garland one is expected to reopen on June 5. The location in Waco will reopen on Friday, as well.

Some of the new guidelines at Hawaiian Falls include: masks for staff, screening staff for symptoms, frequent sanitation and spacing out tables and chairs.

The company said customers are encouraged to buy their tickets online to minimize contact. Customers are also urged to make purchases at the park with credit or debit cards rather than cash.

The company also announced Wednesday that it would be donating over 2,000 season passes to health care workers at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.