WICHITA, Kan. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A man was arrested in Texas and charged with the murder of his estranged wife nearly two years ago in Kansas, police said.
Juan Carlos Caballeros-Yescas, 27, was arrested May 9 in El Paso and extradited to Wichita on Tuesday, police said in a news release Wednesday.
Caballeros-Yescas is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated burglary in the July 7, 2018, shooting death of 41-year-old Lucy Mojica in her Wichita home, police said.
KWCH reports police found Mojica had been shot multiple times.
The investigation revealed Caballeros-Yescas was Mojica’s estranged husband, according to local reports, at the time of the killing, and he was focused as the primary suspect. But he had fled the area and couldn’t be found until he was tracked down in Texas earlier this month.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)