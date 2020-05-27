PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Using a simple medium — chalk — Plano ISD art teacher Santos Lozano is paying tribute to healthcare workers lost during the COVID-19 pandemic at Memorial Park.

“Sidewalk chalk art is my passion in art. I particularly like to draw angels. My latest project involves creating a piece at Memorial Park in honor of our courageous, fallen heroes,” said Lozano, who was inspired by similar art he has seen created since the coronavirus swept over the country.

“When I heard about Jan Riggins in Fort Worth who is creating sidewalk chalk art in her neighborhood to inspire hope, I started to think about how I could give back to my community in a unique way rather than competing or receiving a commission.”

Lozano chose the park after taking one of many walks there.

“I thought about the potential of creating a sidewalk chalk art piece dedicated to those who gave their lives for our freedom. Interestingly enough, the angel for this work had originally been created for an art festival that was rescheduled for later this year.”

Memorial Park is located at 2101 Bay Hill Drive in Plano.