AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nursing homes in Texas are set to receive millions in funding in order to purchase technology to connect residents with their families as visitations continue to be restricted.

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Heath and Human Services Commission (HHSC) made the announcement Wednesday, saying that $3.6 million will go to these facilities across the state.

The money will be used for nursing homes to buy tablets, webcams and headphones for the residents.

According to officials, each facility can receive up to $3,000 to buy these devices, but they must submit applications to the HHSC.

“This program will help Texans in nursing homes stay connected to their loved ones while protecting the health and safety of our most vulnerable populations,” Abbott said. “As we continue to respond to COVID-19 and mitigate the spread of this virus, we are committed to developing effective strategies that protect Texans while keeping them connected.”

Visitations at nursing homes have been highly restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to these residents being at high-risk for the virus.