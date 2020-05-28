16-Year-Old Charged With Capital Murder In Shooting Death Of Leslie BakerDallas police said a 16-year-old will face a charge of capital murder for the shooting death of Leslie Baker, 59, who was found in her driveway this week. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Father Organizes Search Party For Arlington Teen Last Seen 2 Days AgoThe father of an Arlington teen who was last seen two days ago has organized a search party for her in Fort Worth. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago