DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police said a 16-year-old will face a charge of capital murder for the shooting death of Leslie Baker, 59, who was found in her driveway this week.
The juvenile was one of 5 teenagers arrested Wednesday night on the 1100 block of Deerwood Drive in South Oak Cliff.
They were under surveillance for a carjacking in Richardson the night after Baker was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking in front of her home on Royalton Drive.
Baker was the Director of Marketing at Texas Health Center for Diagnostics and Surgery. She was well-known in the community, a beloved friend, neighbor, wife and mother of two.
Police said security cameras from nearby homes were helpful identifying a car seen in the neighborhood before the crime. Sources told CBS 11 News the suspects targeted random victims and their violent crime spree includes murder.
The suspect was placed in detention at the Wade Juvenile Justice Center in Dallas.
I’d like to know what these kids’ parents have to say for themselves.