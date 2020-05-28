ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson’s “last call” was announced Thursday as he gets set to retire from the department after 23 years of service.

He joined the department in 1997 and rose up to the title of chief in 2013. His retirement was announced on April 27, 2020.

On Thursday, Johnson had his “last call” through a radio broadcast for his fellow officers.

“The Arlington Police Department and dispatch services proudly announces the honorable retirement of Police Chief Will Johnson who has served the citizens of Arlington for more than 23 years… Chief Johnson, we appreciate your service, dedication and leadership to the citizens of Arlington and our department throughout the years,” a dispatcher said in the announcement.

Other officers chimed in during the announcement to give their thanks and appreciation while the chief listened in.

“Thanks for giving me the job, sir,” one person said.

“Chief, thanks for everything. Good luck,” another said.

To cap off the “last call,” Johnson gave his thanks to the department.

“It’s been my privilege and honor to serve with each one of you… I know that you will serve this community honorably as you’ve always done. God bless,” Johnson said.