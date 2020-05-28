Tornado Confirmed In Bowie, Northwest Of Fort Worth, From Friday's Severe StormsWidespread damage was seen throughout Bowie, northwest of Fort Worth, Saturday after a confirmed tornado ravaged the area the night before.

2 Tornadoes Confirmed In North Texas From Saturday's StormsAlong with several inches of rain accumulating across North Texas between late Friday and early Sunday, two tornadoes occurred over eastern North Texas Saturday afternoon.

Cloudy, Muggy Daytime Weather Gives Way To Night Of Storms With High Winds & HailAs the weekend begins, another threat for severe weather arrives in North Texas -- this time Friday night.