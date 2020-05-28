Comments
KINGSTON, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The body of a Lewisville teen missing since early Monday was found Wednesday on the Oklahoma banks of Lake Texoma.
The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation reports the body of Julian “J.J.” Olley was found around noon near the U.S. 70 bridge over the Washita River arm of the lake that straddles the Texas-Oklahoma border.
The 19-year-old was last seen at the entrance to Catfish Bay, just south of the bridge.
The Oklahoma state medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
