DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials are reporting 202 additional positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total count in Dallas County to 9,587, including 222 deaths.

The additional death reported Thursday includes a man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and was critically ill in an area hospital. He had underlying high risk health conditions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% were critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the 222 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response.

Suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU Admissions, and ER visits continue to remain flat in Dallas County according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.