ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The father of an Arlington teen who was last seen two days ago, has organized a search party for her in Fort Worth.

Police said a missing teen/runaway report was filed for 15-year-old Angelina Burt.

She’s 5’2″, 150 pounds, with blonde hair, brown eyes and braces.

Burt is also a Dallas Stars Elite Girls prospect, and the organization has posted on social media about wanting to find her.

She was last seen on-foot, headed toward Randol Mill Park the morning of May 25. Burt was wearing long, black athletic shorts with the Dallas Stars logo on them, and a red and white pullover sweatshirt with gray sneakers.

Anyone who has seen Burt should call Arlington police.

 

Comments (2)
  1. Abigail Grubaugh says:
    May 28, 2020 at 12:29 pm

    I hope that they find her!!!!

    Reply
  2. Joe Reid says:
    May 28, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    I would be more than happy to join a search party for this young lady….please advise…

    Reply

