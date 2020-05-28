Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The father of an Arlington teen who was last seen two days ago, has organized a search party for her in Fort Worth.
Police said a missing teen/runaway report was filed for 15-year-old Angelina Burt.
She’s 5’2″, 150 pounds, with blonde hair, brown eyes and braces.
Burt is also a Dallas Stars Elite Girls prospect, and the organization has posted on social media about wanting to find her.
She was last seen on-foot, headed toward Randol Mill Park the morning of May 25. Burt was wearing long, black athletic shorts with the Dallas Stars logo on them, a red and white pullover sweatshirt with gray sneakers.
Anyone who has seen Burt should call Arlington police.