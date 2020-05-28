Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD will be continuing its meals-to-go program through July as it provides breakfast and lunch for students 18 years and under.
The program began after schools were forced to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic and students had to learn by virtual means.
Through the program, students and families are able to pick up breakfast and lunch from schools throughout the district two times a week.
The district said the program will now be extended through at least July 30.
More information on the summer meal program can be found here.