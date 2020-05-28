



The district is instead keeping all learning virtual for now.

Forth Worth ISD was planning to bring as many as 300 students back to four campuses next week.

They were going to be bilingual, English as a second language and some special education students.

A district spokesperson said there was some more input from FWISD leaders this week and after looking at the logistics, wellness checks, social distancing and other safety measures, they decided to go back to virtual learning.

The United Educators Association, which represents teachers, said FWISD teachers hadn’t been notified of the plan.

And while they say they are ready to get back in the classroom, they want to see some specific guidelines about how it’s all going to work, first.

“If they are able to provide those answers, and show and prove they’re doing everything they can to take care of staff and students, teaches will go back,” said Steven Poole of United Educators Association. “Theres a lot of teachers wanting to go back.”

One of the reasons Fort Worth ISD was going to have some students return is because they don’t all have tablets or laptops at home.

In those cases, teachers will now likely individually reach out to students to arrange their summer programs.

Fort Worth ISD is now looking ahead to the start of the next school year before it has kids back on campus.

That’s set for mid-August and could be a little earlier, but a final decision hasn’t been made.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources