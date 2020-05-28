Comments
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – “Write This Down, Take A Little Note” That’s the name of a new public service announcement by the King of Country himself, George Strait, for his fellow Texans.
The PSA focuses on encouraging Texans to keep practicing safe and healthy habits, such as wearing face masks and staying six feet apart, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“And as we open Texas back up, it’s important that we stay extra friendly by thinking about all our fellow Texans. So go on, write this down, take a little note, to remind you of these friendly things you can do to help defeat COVID-19,” Strait said in the PSA.
Texas began reopening its nonessential businesses earlier this month but with restrictions and guidelines in place to keep customers and employees safe.